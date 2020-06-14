Amanda Kloots shared a ‘not pretty’ update on her husband, Nick Cordero. “We did get a CT scan on his lungs back,” she said in an Instagram Story. “It isn‘t the prettiest, unfortunately.” The Broadway star’s wife remains optimistic, though, and so does his doctor it seems. “He told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick‘s chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger,” she added. “He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don’t give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture.”

Gloria Estefan and Rita Moreno top celebrities set to appear in Ballet Hispánico‘s Noche Unidos: A Night of Dance and Unity on June 30. The virtual event aims to raise funds that will provide artists, students, and communities of color a platform for their voices.

©Ballet Hispanico Gloria Estefan and Rita Moreno will be a part of ‘Noche Unidos’

Alex and Ani launched The Frontline Collection to honor heroes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 10% of net sales of the three bangles will benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. The non-profit provides grants to first responders in financial need and affected by COVID-19, and awards scholarships to children who have lost their first responder parent while on the frontline. Click here for all the amazing details!

Andrew Cuomo attempted a new tactic for urging people to #StayHome: comedy. “Don’t make me come down there...” the NY Governor commented on a video of people crowding St. Mark’s Place in NYC. The tweet popped on America’s unofficial dad’s timeline, which overwhelming urges people to be safe during this time.