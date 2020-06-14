Commit. This word acted as the theme for Oprah Winfrey ’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward virtual grand finale on Saturday, June 13. The beloved leader weaved a vital message during the Weight Watchers event, which aimed to inspire viewers to reclaim their wellness journey in the face of unprecedented times. She opened with moving words on the Black Lives Matter movement, asking people to “commit” to not only helping themselves heal, but their community as a whole. For Oprah, it all starts with education, so she offered up three essential books to read as soon as possible.

©Ibram X. Kendi Three books Oprah wants you to read right now

“First of all, it begins with educating yourself on what you don’t know,” Oprah said. “What you did not learn, what was not taught.” She then recommended “two good books right now, both of them bestsellers”: How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram Kendi and White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo. “Those are two good places to start.” she quipped.

The third book is what she calls a “must-read for everybody who wants to be educated” going forward. “I’m reading a book right now that’s not even in the bookstore. It’s coming soon - you can preorder it right now,” she said. “It is the definitive, end all be all, say all, about what’s happening right now. The book is called Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson.”

The book, which will be released in August, examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and depicts how life today is still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. “It will change the way you see what is systemic in our country,” Oprah added.