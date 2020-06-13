Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ’s son Saint is bringing the LOLs. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed his gift to her for Mother’s Day, and it’s just as hilarious and precious as you would expect. “My Sainty made this for me for Mother’s Day,” she captioned the photo of the All About My Mom note with his picture at the top. According to her four-year-old son, Kim is 11 years old, she loves to watch TV to relax, and she’s really good at working out.

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian shared the hilarious card her son Saint made her for Mother’s Day

The KKW Beauty mogul’s son also shared that her favorite food is asparagus, the best thing she cooks is “babas” (bottles), and she is really special to him because “she snuggles me and she buys things for me.”According to the hilarious child, his mom also likes to “leave me alone.”

Kim decided to make some changes to the note, just to clear up a few things. The 39-year-old started with the age. The reality TV starlet then went on to share a hilarious “WTF” to Saint’s statement that she likes to “leave him alone.” The mother-of-four also shared that she “hates” asparagus and that it is in fact Saint who likes to buy apps on the iPad. Saint did get one thing right. The snuggles. Kim circled that part of the response and wrote “best thing ever. He got this right for sure.”