Kim Kardashian and her family are celebrating another milestone. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new picture of her and Kanye West ’s 13-month-old baby boy Psalm, with a brand-new update: “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking.” In the photo, the 38-year-old holds on to her baby boy in a carousel of pictures as he looks away from the camera. It’s also evident that Psalm is the perfect mix of his older siblings Saint and North .
Kim, who shares kids North, six, Saint, four, and Chicago, two, with her husband Kanye, shared a sweet family photo showing off how much all of her children have grown during the quarantine. “My whole heart,” she captioned the picture.
In the photo, North holds on to Psalm while Chicago sits next to her and cracks a smile. Saint takes front row as he gives the camera the peace sign and cracks a cheeky grin. “North is getting so big,” Lala Anthony wrote. “Amazing and I totally know the feeling,” family friend Khadijah Haqq commented.
The Skims founder took to her social media to wish her baby boy a happy birthday in May. “My baby boy Psalm turns 1 years old today!!! Psalm you complete our family. You make everything perfect.. I love you much!!! Happy Birthday Psalm.”
KimYe’s latest addition brought the perfect energy that the family needed. In 2019, the KKW Beauty founder shared how their youngest son brought their baby boy together. “I feel like a having four is so much more zen,” she told Entertainment Tonight . “I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I’m rolling with it. It just really zen. It feels really equal and calm and great.”