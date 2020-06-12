Kim Kardashian and her family are celebrating another milestone. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a new picture of her and Kanye West ’s 13-month-old baby boy Psalm, with a brand-new update: “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking.” In the photo, the 38-year-old holds on to her baby boy in a carousel of pictures as he looks away from the camera. It’s also evident that Psalm is the perfect mix of his older siblings Saint and North .

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian revealed that her 13-month-old son Psalm is walking

Kim, who shares kids North, six, Saint, four, and Chicago, two, with her husband Kanye, shared a sweet family photo showing off how much all of her children have grown during the quarantine. “My whole heart,” she captioned the picture.

In the photo, North holds on to Psalm while Chicago sits next to her and cracks a smile. Saint takes front row as he gives the camera the peace sign and cracks a cheeky grin. “North is getting so big,” Lala Anthony wrote. “Amazing and I totally know the feeling,” family friend Khadijah Haqq commented.