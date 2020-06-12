Antonio Banderas and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith have long moved on since their divorce in 2015, but the actors remain close friends. In a new throwback picture shared on the Spanish actor’s social media account circa 1995, Melanie was quick to comment, “I remember that,” followed by a black heart emoji. The attractive black and white photo features a then-34-year-old Antonio wearing a subtle smile and long curly hair – he was in his prime years as a Hollywood heartthrob.

“#TBT #Repost @jeanlouis.fernandez Antonio Banderas- Cannes 1995 Clermont J68 - tri photos,” read his caption. Despite their marital differences, which resulted in a divorce, the ex-couple is a prime example of an amicable post-marriage relationship.

©@antoniobanderasoficial Antonio shared a throwback picture circa 1995

The Skin I Live In actor, who is in a formal relationship with Nicole Kimpel , 39, recently opened up to Chiquinquira Delgado about his 20-year marriage with the Working Girl actress, during Univision’s El Break de las 7. “I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage,” said the 59-year-old star. “We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition. You have to leave egos aside and not want to prove that you are right or find who’s guilty of what.”

©GettyImages The actors were married for 20 years

The Pain and Glory actor added: “Because it may be both or neither of you. There is a moment when things are over you have to accept it.” As a result of their love and relationship, Antonio and Melanie share 23-year-old daughter Stella Banderas , whom the actor referred to as “the most beautiful thing we ever did together.”