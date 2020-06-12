Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith

TBT

Antonio Banderas shares sexy #TBT picture that leaves ex-wife Melanie Griffith reminiscing

The pair was married for 20 years

BY HOLA! USA

 Antonio Banderas  and his ex-wife  Melanie Griffith  have long moved on since their divorce in 2015, but the actors remain close friends. In a new throwback picture shared on the Spanish actor’s social media account circa 1995, Melanie was quick to comment, “I remember that,” followed by a black heart emoji. The attractive black and white photo features a then-34-year-old Antonio wearing a subtle smile and long curly hair – he was in his prime years as a Hollywood heartthrob.

“#TBT #Repost @jeanlouis.fernandez Antonio Banderas- Cannes 1995 Clermont J68 - tri photos,” read his caption. Despite their marital differences, which resulted in a divorce, the ex-couple is a prime example of an amicable post-marriage relationship.

Antonio Banderas©@antoniobanderasoficial
Antonio shared a throwback picture circa 1995

The Skin I Live In actor, who is in a formal relationship with  Nicole Kimpel , 39, recently opened up to  Chiquinquira Delgado  about his 20-year marriage with the Working Girl actress, during Univision’s El Break de las 7. “I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage,” said the 59-year-old star. “We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition. You have to leave egos aside and not want to prove that you are right or find who’s guilty of what.”

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith©GettyImages
The actors were married for 20 years

The Pain and Glory actor added: “Because it may be both or neither of you. There is a moment when things are over you have to accept it.” As a result of their love and relationship, Antonio and Melanie share 23-year-old daughter  Stella Banderas , whom the actor referred to as “the most beautiful thing we ever did together.”

Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kimpel, Stella Banderas©GettyImages
Antonio shares daughter Stella with Melanie

“We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship,” he shared. The Oscar-nominee revealed that during their 20 years together, he and Melanie “gave our best and lived wonderful moments that I will never forget.”

