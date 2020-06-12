Saturday, June 13, will be the one year anniversary of the death of the beloved Mexican actress Edith González . When news first broke of her passing, the world over mourned the loss of such a talented and well-respected figure with the entertainment industry. On Friday, June 12, her widower Lorenzo Lazo took to his personal Instagram page to share information about the upcoming memorial mass they are hosting to honor her passing in 2019. In the official release which shares details of the mass, it states how it will be closed to the public, but will have a virtual aspect where fans of the actress may watch from their homes. This extra precaution is being taken to ensure that everyone remains safe due to the ongoing pandemic.

©GrosbyGroup Lorenzo Lazo shared official details for his late wife Edith Gonzalez’s memorial mass

The mass honoring the the Corazón Salvaje actress, which will be taking place at the Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe (Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica) in Mexico City, will be streaming online. This way, fans who are looking to honor the late actress can actively participate in the memorial mass that the family will be holding in her honor. In the caption, Lorenzo wrote, “I am sharing informations for the first memorial mass for Edith that will be streamed online through the Santa Maria de Guadalupe Basilica website. (It will be a community mass without public access per official mandate),” revealed the Mexican economist. The official announcement of the also shares a heartfelt message of gratitude on behalf of Lorenzo and Edith’s families to all her fans. “The Lazo Margáin and González Fuentes families are forever grateful for your prayers, as well as all of the shows of support that has been shown and expressed in her memory,” the announcement detailed.