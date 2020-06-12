In a new, rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Angelina Jolie is opening up about her time in quarantine. The 45-year-old actress, activist, and all-around humanitarian has revealed there are two new additions to her family – a pair of bunnies! The Maleficent star, who shares six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt explained, “During the lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…”

Brad and Angelina have been spending time separately with their kids

During this time at home and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also been important for the 45-year-old humanitarian to keep her attention on her children. “Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don‘t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about,” she said. “I put all my energy into them.”