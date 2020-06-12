In a new, rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Angelina Jolie is opening up about her time in quarantine. The 45-year-old actress, activist, and all-around humanitarian has revealed there are two new additions to her family – a pair of bunnies! The Maleficent star, who shares six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt explained, “During the lockdown, Vivienne’s bunny passed away during a surgery, and we adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled. They need to be in pairs. They are so gentle and it has helped to focus on their care with her at this time. And on the dogs, and snake and lizard…”
During this time at home and throughout the coronavirus pandemic, it’s also been important for the 45-year-old humanitarian to keep her attention on her children. “Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don‘t feel anxiety from me on top of all they are worrying about,” she said. “I put all my energy into them.”
The Salt star also revealed that in addition to the health crisis, she has been openly discussing the Black Lives Matter movement with them as well as further educating herself. “Most recently, I’ve watched the documentary I Am Not Your Negro about James Baldwin and the civil-rights movement in America,” she shared. “Before bed, I’ve been reading Unreasonable Behaviour by Don McCullin and reflecting on how journalism has changed in the last half a century.”
Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15 Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox currently live with Angelina in her Los Angeles home. Now that she and Brad have reached an agreement on their children’s custody, the kids are taking turns staying at each of their parents’ homes, which are reportedly mere minutes away from each other. In fact Shiloh celebrated her 14th birthday with a pizza party at dad’s. Despite their marital differences, it sounds like the former couple is making it work for the sake of their kiddos.