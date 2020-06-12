Being a mom is Dascha Polanco ’s first job. However, it hasn’t always been easy. The Orange is the New Black star got deeply personal about her journey through motherhood, and raising her daughter Dasany, 18 and 11-year-old son, Aryam. “Of course there were certain things I could’ve done differently,” she told Parents Latina. “I would’ve put my daughter in sports or sent her way to camp. But I was on food stamps and those things weren’t financially available to me at the time.”

©Timothy Smith Sascha Polanco opened up about her struggles with motherhood

Prior to getting her big break on the screen, the In the Heights star balanced life as a young mother on top of going to school and working full-time. After years of doing it on her own, after the passing of her own mother – the 37-year-old realized that it’s time to let go of all of her past mistakes and grow as a mother.

“I constantly have to remind myself to let that go. It’s getting easier every day. I set boundaries. I allow myself to be vulnerable. I’m able to apologize. I’m able to say ‘We don’t do that in this house’ or ‘I’m your mother, not your friend,’” she said.