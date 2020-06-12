Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s home got bigger and fluffier. The World of Dance judge took to her Instagram to share the new addition to their family – a puppy! “Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cuties? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!” In the video, Max and the nameless puppy share a sweet moment as they roll around in the grass together. Max’s twin sister Emme gets in on the fun as she plays with the pup too.

©@tbdpupofficial Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s son Max is a proud puppy dad

Jennifer and Marc Anthony ’s son almost loses his joy when he thinks that the puppy used the bathroom. His mom saved their relationship by telling him that the dog was “just excited.” Max already seems to have a name in mind for the family’s new addition. When asked, Max replied “I think Mike.”

Mike may not be the name that the family settled on as the official Instagram page for the puppy there was a poll asking if Tyson or Yankee would be his name. The puppy is already happy at home as there are photos with his new family, including the first dog Lady. “My first family photo.”

In a photo with Emme, the pup is a little sleepy but still ready for his close up. “I may be sleepy, but I sure do have the best Auntie in the world.” The pup is already his dad’s best friend. “Me and my dad Max. We’re already the best of buddies!”