Jessica Mulroney made headlines this week, and it had nothing to do with her best friend Meghan Markle . The Canadian stylist’s reality series I Do, Redo was pulled off the air by CTV after she allegedly attempted to “silence a black woman.” Lifestyle influencer Sasha Exeter revealed on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex’s BFF sent her “a threat in writing.” In a nearly 12-minute video called “MY ‘AMY COOPER’ EXPERIENCE”—referencing the white woman who called the police on a black bird watcher in New York last month—Sasha shared that Jessica took “offense to a very generic call to action” for influencers to use their platforms to combat racism.
“What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Jessica] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday,” Sasha said. “Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege really in my personal opinion.”
According to Sasha, the celebrity stylist, whose friend Meghan is “arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world,” made herself the victim and said that Jessica spoke to companies and brands “about the way” she treated her unfairly. “During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Sasha said. “That’s a threat to my livelihood and for her to threaten me, a single mom, a single Black mom, during a racial pandemic blows my mind. It’s absolutely unbelievable.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been silent. Not anymore! I’m used to being so transparent on this platform. I think it’s the main reason why most of you follow me. Today, I’m opening up about something that has been haunting me for the last week. I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot. Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough. Hopefully my voice will be heard by many and help change things for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell... because I will be dammed if my child ever has to deal with this level of ignorance.
Jessica commented on the post apologizing for her behavior, while seemingly mentioning Meghan. “You are right when you say ‘this s— needs to stop’. As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused,” Jessica wrote. “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”
After the public apology, Sasha shared a screenshot of an alleged DM she received from Jessica that alluded to her suing for libel. “Liable suit. Good luck,” the message read. Jessica has since apologized again with a statement on her own page. “As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out,” she began.
Jessica went on to explain that she did not “intend in any way to jeopardize” Sasha’s livelihood. “We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry,” she continued. “I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long.”
The mom-of-three announced that she is going to be “stepping back from social media” and letting “Black voices” take over her account and share their experiences. “I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen,” Jessica penned. On her Instagram story, Meghan’s pal issued another statement acknowledging that the recent events have made it clear that she has work to do. “I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I cant change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future,” she wrote.
“I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I’m going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family,” Jessica added. “I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry. I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong.”
Aside from having I Do, Redo pulled from all Bell Media channels and platforms, Jessica has also been dropped from the lifestyle show Cityline. Hudson’s Bay also announced on Thursday that the Duchess’ close friend will no longer represent the company or Kleinfeld Canada as a fashion and bridal specialist.