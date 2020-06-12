Jessica commented on the post apologizing for her behavior, while seemingly mentioning Meghan. “You are right when you say ‘this s— needs to stop’. As leaders, we need to join hands and call out wrongs. I know we have different experiences. And that is something that, even in the course of a heated argument, I need to acknowledge and understand. I am unequivocally sorry for not doing that with you, and for any hurt I caused,” Jessica wrote. “As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

After the public apology, Sasha shared a screenshot of an alleged DM she received from Jessica that alluded to her suing for libel. “Liable suit. Good luck,” the message read. Jessica has since apologized again with a statement on her own page. “As some of you may have seen, @SashaExeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out,” she began.

Jessica went on to explain that she did not “intend in any way to jeopardize” Sasha’s livelihood. “We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry,” she continued. “I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long.”

The mom-of-three announced that she is going to be “stepping back from social media” and letting “Black voices” take over her account and share their experiences. “I plan to use this time to reflect, learn and listen,” Jessica penned. On her Instagram story, Meghan’s pal issued another statement acknowledging that the recent events have made it clear that she has work to do. “I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the Black community. And while I cant change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future,” she wrote.

“I respect the decision of CTV and have decided to step away from my professional engagements at this time. I’m going to take this time to reflect, learn and focus on my family,” Jessica added. “I also want to take a moment to clarify that I have no intention of pursuing any legal action. I was wrong, and for that I am truly sorry. I remain more committed than ever to support anti-racism efforts and will do everything in my power to right this wrong.”

Aside from having I Do, Redo pulled from all Bell Media channels and platforms, Jessica has also been dropped from the lifestyle show Cityline. Hudson’s Bay also announced on Thursday that the Duchess’ close friend will no longer represent the company or Kleinfeld Canada as a fashion and bridal specialist.