Marc Anthony is making us see double in a throwback picture he recently shared of himself. In the picture, we catch a glimpse of a very young Vivir Mi Vida singer and get some major twinning vibes with his sons Cristian and Ryan Muñiz , who he shares with actress, dancer and Mira Quien Baila judge Dayanara Torres . The Que Precio Tiene el Cielo singer is sporting some large-framed glasses (similar to styles we’ve seen on his sons) and working a major hair moment as well.

©@marcanthony Marc Anthony released his first album in 1983

He captions it, “When they would ask me if I wanted to be a singer back in the day,” alluding that was the face he would make in response to the question. The singer, who released his first studio album in 1983 titled Mark Anthony, has three biological sons: his two sons with Dayanara and his youngest son with superstar performer Jennifer Lopez , Max Muñiz. Although all of his sons look very much like him, we can’t help but to see the striking resemblance that a young Marc shares with his older boys Cristian and Ryan. Now, as the dotting papá’s sons get older, they bare much stronger likeness of their famous father’s strong features.