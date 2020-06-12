Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony, Cristian Muñiz, Ryan Muñiz

Seeing Double

Marc Anthony is identical to his sons with Dayanara Torres in throwback photo

The father-of-six is having a serious twinning moment with sons Cristian and Ryan Muñiz

 Marc Anthony  is making us see double in a throwback picture he recently shared of himself. In the picture, we catch a glimpse of a very young Vivir Mi Vida singer and get some major twinning vibes with his sons  Cristian  and  Ryan Muñiz , who he shares with actress, dancer and Mira Quien Baila judge  Dayanara Torres . The Que Precio Tiene el Cielo singer is sporting some large-framed glasses (similar to styles we’ve seen on his sons) and working a major hair moment as well.

Marc Anthony shares a throwback picture of himself young©@marcanthony
Marc Anthony released his first album in 1983

He captions it, “When they would ask me if I wanted to be a singer back in the day,” alluding that was the face he would make in response to the question. The singer, who released his first studio album in 1983 titled Mark Anthony, has three biological sons: his two sons with Dayanara and his youngest son with superstar performer  Jennifer Lopez , Max Muñiz. Although all of his sons look very much like him, we can’t help but to see the striking resemblance that a young Marc shares with his older boys Cristian and Ryan. Now, as the dotting papá’s sons get older, they bare much stronger likeness of their famous father’s strong features.

Dayanara Torres and her two sons with Marc Anthony Ryan and Cristian©dayanarapr
Marc Anthony’s sons have been their every step of the way to support their mom during her battle with melanoma

Marc Anthony has a total of six children: Arianna Muñiz, his eldest child and daughter; Chase Muñiz, his adopted son; Cristian and Ryan Muñiz; and twins  Emme  and Max. There is never a moment that the singer doesn’t show his fans the immense love that he has for every one of his kids — from touching tributes on social media to taking them as his dates to awards shows.

