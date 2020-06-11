Chrissy Teigen ’s family was her biggest supporter after she went under the knife to have her breast implants removed. The Cravings author shared a handmade card delivered to her operating room from her and John Legend ’s four-year-old daughter Luna. “Have fun pulling your boobies out love Luna,” the card read on one side. Chrissy flipped the card over to reveal another note that read: “Bye bye boobies.”

The 35-year-old’s picture was accompanied by a caption of her appreciation for her daughter as well as two-year-old son Miles and an update on how her surgery went. “Surgery went perfectly! So so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

In March, the former Sports Illustrated model announced that she would be getting the surgery after she shared that she was tested for Covid-19. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she tweeted. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb miraculous bag of fat.”