Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez have shown time and time again that they have a rock solid relationship that is full of love and plenty of affection. Not only that, but the two have shown fans that they carry a great sense of humor between themselves, poking fun at just the right moments. Case in point: A-Rod’s latest Instagram post commemorating a moment that changed the course of his life forever. The former MLB player shared a throwback photo of himself the day he found out he was drafted. In it he was wearing a denim button-down shirt with a colorful Lucky Strike tie — something that gave his leading lady quite the laugh. The singer and actress took to his comment section and said, “The denim and lucky strike tie is everythinggg 😂🔥,” making fun of his very early 90s ensemble.

©@arod Alex Rodriguez was drafted to the MLB in 1993

Although clearly joking, we are sure that the Jennifer has been incredibly supportive of his career, past and present. In the post shared by the World Series Champion, he gives details of how he was feeling the night he was drafted to the Seattle Mariners in 1993. “Good luck to all the youngsters in the #MLBDraft tonight. Whether you’re a first round pick tonight or you get drafted later on tomorrow, you’ve earned your moment. All your hard work and dedication throughout the years has paid off,” he began. He goes on to encourage those the draft pick hopefuls that no matter the outcome, to never give up on their dreams. A-Rod continued, “I know this year has been incredibly difficult and the draft is no exception, as it’s now just 5 rounds. If you’re one of the many that will go undrafted, don’t get discouraged.”