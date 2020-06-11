Anuel AA

Sad news

Anuel AA going through a difficult time after grandparents test positive for COVID-19

The singer is making a generous act light of the news

BY HOLA! USA
For  Anuel AA , the last few hours have been uncertain, after his grandparents tested positive for coronavirus. Through social media, the China singer made fans aware of the delicate family situation that he and his loved ones are currently experiencing. He also shared that the proceeds from his second album Emmanuel, as well as other sources of income this month, will be donated to a foundation that helps vulnerable people affected by COVID-19. Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, artistically known as Anuel AA, released his second album on May 29, which has been liked by his fans.

Anuel AA, and his lavish jewelry©@anuel_2blea
The 27-year-old singer will be donating proceeds of his album to those affected by COVID-19

In his stories, Anuel posted the following message: “I just received very sad news. My grandmother and my grandfather tested positive for the coronavirus, I know that there are many families suffering for the same reason and that is why I made this decision… ,” he explains in his post. “All money generated this month from the Emmanuel album and all the videos and merch will go straight to a foundation for all the patients and families who are battling COVID-19. We’re already organizing everything.”

It seems that Anuel AA will be successful with the fundraising of this noble cause, as the Emmanuel album is sweeping the charts. It‘s number one on the Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and eight in the Billboard 200 chart list.

In addition to having support from his faithful followers, Anuel AA has his fiancé, singer  Karol G , who’s his best friend. Karol has been by his side during these delicate times, helping him to move forward and promote his new music. The couple has been spending their time together since the beginning of the quarantine, proving they’re a super fun and close couple.

Karol G y Anuel AA©@anuel
Karol G and Anuel are one of the industry’s favorite couples

Wedding Bells

At the beginning of 2020, Anuel shared he and Karol G had wedding plans, and in a recent interview with Despierta América, he revealed whether it would take place this year or until the next. “We have been talking about marriage. We were about to get the date and send the invitations, but with all this coronavirus, everything was delayed,” he explained.

karol g, anuel aa©@karolg
The couple had to put their wedding plans on hold due to COVID-19

In that same conversation, the singer spoke of the people who could accompany them on their big day: “Guests, we don‘t know, but we are going to make it very close to our loved ones. I don’t think there will be many from the industry,” he assured.

