For Anuel AA , the last few hours have been uncertain, after his grandparents tested positive for coronavirus. Through social media, the China singer made fans aware of the delicate family situation that he and his loved ones are currently experiencing. He also shared that the proceeds from his second album Emmanuel, as well as other sources of income this month, will be donated to a foundation that helps vulnerable people affected by COVID-19. Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, artistically known as Anuel AA, released his second album on May 29, which has been liked by his fans.
In his stories, Anuel posted the following message: “I just received very sad news. My grandmother and my grandfather tested positive for the coronavirus, I know that there are many families suffering for the same reason and that is why I made this decision… ,” he explains in his post. “All money generated this month from the Emmanuel album and all the videos and merch will go straight to a foundation for all the patients and families who are battling COVID-19. We’re already organizing everything.”
It seems that Anuel AA will be successful with the fundraising of this noble cause, as the Emmanuel album is sweeping the charts. It‘s number one on the Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and eight in the Billboard 200 chart list.
In addition to having support from his faithful followers, Anuel AA has his fiancé, singer Karol G , who’s his best friend. Karol has been by his side during these delicate times, helping him to move forward and promote his new music. The couple has been spending their time together since the beginning of the quarantine, proving they’re a super fun and close couple.
Wedding Bells
At the beginning of 2020, Anuel shared he and Karol G had wedding plans, and in a recent interview with Despierta América, he revealed whether it would take place this year or until the next. “We have been talking about marriage. We were about to get the date and send the invitations, but with all this coronavirus, everything was delayed,” he explained.
In that same conversation, the singer spoke of the people who could accompany them on their big day: “Guests, we don‘t know, but we are going to make it very close to our loved ones. I don’t think there will be many from the industry,” he assured.