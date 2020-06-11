For Anuel AA , the last few hours have been uncertain, after his grandparents tested positive for coronavirus. Through social media, the China singer made fans aware of the delicate family situation that he and his loved ones are currently experiencing. He also shared that the proceeds from his second album Emmanuel, as well as other sources of income this month, will be donated to a foundation that helps vulnerable people affected by COVID-19. Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, artistically known as Anuel AA, released his second album on May 29, which has been liked by his fans.

©@anuel_2blea The 27-year-old singer will be donating proceeds of his album to those affected by COVID-19

In his stories, Anuel posted the following message: “I just received very sad news. My grandmother and my grandfather tested positive for the coronavirus, I know that there are many families suffering for the same reason and that is why I made this decision… ,” he explains in his post. “All money generated this month from the Emmanuel album and all the videos and merch will go straight to a foundation for all the patients and families who are battling COVID-19. We’re already organizing everything.”

It seems that Anuel AA will be successful with the fundraising of this noble cause, as the Emmanuel album is sweeping the charts. It‘s number one on the Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and eight in the Billboard 200 chart list.