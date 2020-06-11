Jennifer Lopez is the queen of glitz and glamour, so it comes as no surprise that her face mask is equally glam covered in sparkly sequins. Last weekend, the 50-year-old star and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez stepped out to join a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles following the recent death of George Floyd. Albeit being in the crowds, the singer-actress remained pandemic-responsible by wearing a face mask that doesn’t sacrifice style by bridal designer Katie May. It’s safe to say her mask is likely the most affordable item in her wardrobe retailing for $25.
The Hustlers star’s protective face covering is appropriately named Disco Ball and is also available in ivory and pink. It’s handmade in Los Angeles and is double-layered, anti-dust, washable, sustainable, and it contains two adjustable head straps. In efforts to continue to aid families affected by COVID-19, a portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to No Kid Hungry.
Aside from JLo’s sparkly preference, the designer label also offers masks in bold leopard prints, shimmery metallics and delicate laces for both adults and children. With mask coverings becoming an essential part of our lives, most fashion brands big and small have turned to producing masks ranging in a wide range of prices.
Fine jewelry and accessories brand Blanshé has committed to making upscale face masks, including N95s in luxe materials such as buttery leathers, soft cashmere, suede, cotton and denim. They range between $140 and $300.
View this post on Instagram
All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It’s time to listen.
Other celebs, including Alessandra Ambrosio , Irina Shayk , and Hilary Duff have been wearing masks from fellow west coast brand LAmade. The masks are made of a cotton blend, and they’re available in singles and packs featuring an array of fun prints and colors. Meanwhile, Ana de Armas and boyfriend Ben Affleck have been protecting their faces in masks by fashion brand Sanctuary.