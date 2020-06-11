Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s sparkly face mask may be the most affordable accessory she owns

JLo donned a sequins face mask to a Black Lives Matter protest

BY

 Jennifer Lopez  is the queen of glitz and glamour, so it comes as no surprise that her face mask is equally glam covered in sparkly sequins. Last weekend, the 50-year-old star and her fiancé  Alex Rodriguez  stepped out to join a  Black Lives Matter  protest in Los Angeles following the recent death of George Floyd. Albeit being in the crowds, the singer-actress remained pandemic-responsible by wearing a face mask that doesn’t sacrifice style by bridal designer Katie May. It’s safe to say her mask is likely the most affordable item in her wardrobe retailing for $25.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez shares podcasts to listen to in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement

 

The Hustlers star’s protective face covering is appropriately named Disco Ball and is also available in ivory and pink. It’s handmade in Los Angeles and is double-layered, anti-dust, washable, sustainable, and it contains two adjustable head straps. In efforts to continue to aid families affected by COVID-19, a portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to No Kid Hungry.

Katie May face mask©Katie May
JLo wore the mask fittingly named ‘Disco Ball’

Aside from JLo’s sparkly preference, the designer label also offers masks in bold leopard prints, shimmery metallics and delicate laces for both adults and children. With mask coverings becoming an essential part of our lives, most fashion brands big and small have turned to producing masks ranging in a wide range of prices.

RELATED:

Jennifer Lopez’s kids help her and Alex Rodriguez ahead of Black Lives Matter March

 

Fine jewelry and accessories brand Blanshé has committed to making upscale face masks, including N95s in luxe materials such as buttery leathers, soft cashmere, suede, cotton and denim. They range between $140 and $300.

 

Other celebs, including  Alessandra Ambrosio ,  Irina Shayk , and Hilary Duff have been wearing masks from fellow west coast brand LAmade. The masks are made of a cotton blend, and they’re available in singles and packs featuring an array of fun prints and colors. Meanwhile,  Ana de Armas  and boyfriend  Ben Affleck  have been protecting their faces in masks by fashion brand Sanctuary.

Sign up to HOLA! USA’s newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read More