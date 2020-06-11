Jennifer Lopez is the queen of glitz and glamour, so it comes as no surprise that her face mask is equally glam covered in sparkly sequins. Last weekend, the 50-year-old star and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez stepped out to join a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles following the recent death of George Floyd. Albeit being in the crowds, the singer-actress remained pandemic-responsible by wearing a face mask that doesn’t sacrifice style by bridal designer Katie May. It’s safe to say her mask is likely the most affordable item in her wardrobe retailing for $25.

The Hustlers star’s protective face covering is appropriately named Disco Ball and is also available in ivory and pink. It’s handmade in Los Angeles and is double-layered, anti-dust, washable, sustainable, and it contains two adjustable head straps. In efforts to continue to aid families affected by COVID-19, a portion of the proceeds from each sale goes to No Kid Hungry.

©Katie May JLo wore the mask fittingly named ‘Disco Ball’

Aside from JLo’s sparkly preference, the designer label also offers masks in bold leopard prints, shimmery metallics and delicate laces for both adults and children. With mask coverings becoming an essential part of our lives, most fashion brands big and small have turned to producing masks ranging in a wide range of prices.