Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia are “keeping busy” in the cutest way. The tennis champion and the famous two-year-old channeled their inner Disney princesses and the moment was just as magical as you would expect. In the video, shared on Serena’s Instagram, the mother-daughter duo wear matching yellow dresses, like Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and sing and dance around the living room as they sing Belle.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia always wear their Princess attire

In the clip, Serena, 38, and Olympia show off their perfect French as they effortlessly glide across their living room. Olympia goes off script as she decides to break away from the choreography and fall on the ground. The show must go on, as Serena continued to dance and sing.

“I love her so much!!! But why is the mom also in the princess dress,” Serena’s big sister Venus joked in the comments. “I love how you and your daughter are so fun together,” it reminds me of me and my child’s younger years,” another user wrote.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Olympia and her mommy have had some Princess-themed fun. In April, the Serena designer took to her social media to share a video of her and her baby girl dancing to “I Have a Dream” from Tangled. “A Serena Williams and @olympiaohanian Production,” she captioned the adorable video.