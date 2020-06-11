If your plan all along was to get into shape during the quarantine, then you’re not alone. Some celebrities also decided to take this time and invest it into their bodies with hopes of exiting self-isolation in better shape than when they entered. Daddy Yankee has been on a mission to lose some weight and he recently revealed he’s already lost 11 pounds. Now, Juan Pablo – Juanpa Zurita has revealed his own physical transformation from day one of quarantine up until now, and it’s pretty impressive. Proud of his accomplishment, the Mexican actor-influencer took to Instagram to share a side by side photo of his upper body.

“Day 1 of quarantine vs today! This is definitely the best physical state of my life. If I’m being honest with you I had more than 3 years of not doing exercise, I was focused on work and was never able to construct a habit,” he wrote.

©@juanpazurita Juanpa shared a side-by-side photo of his physical transformation

In the photo that shows his body’s changes after two months, Juanpa’s muscles appear more toned and defined. “I should mention, I tried many times to workout and try out various methods and proteins and the truth is nothing worked because I had never done it for more than two weeks,” he continued. The Luis Miguel: La Serie actor pointed out he made it a goal to work out every day once lockdown orders came into place as he would no longer have the excuse of not having any time.