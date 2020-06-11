Vanessa Bryant honored the loves of her live in a permanent way. The wife and mother of the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant took to her social media to share two throwback videos of tattoo sessions with Los Angeles-based artist Nikko Hurtado. “Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me. #throwbacktoFebruary.” In the video, Vanessa sits in a chair while Nikko does the tattoos on her wrist. The message isn’t clear, however it was done in Gigi’s handwriting.
In a second video, Vanessa looks into the camera as Nikko does work on her neck. This time, the tattoo was in honor of Kobe. “I wanted my boo boo’s message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway.” Keeping the session extra special, the 38-year-old played Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You by Lauryn Hill.
Nikko was honored to do the special work, as he took to his Instagram to repost the videos and share a sentimental message. “Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend,” he wrote. Vanessa’s tattoos came shortly after Kobe and Gianna, along with seven, others passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26.
Shortly after their deaths, Vanessa took to her social media to share a host of tribute tattoos done in their honor. V shared a picture of a tattoo done for Kobe’s sister in honor of his Black Mamba nickname. In the months following her husband and daughter’s death, Vanessa has found ways to keep their memory alive.
Vanessa, who is also mother to Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and 11-month-old Capri Kobe, tearfully spoke out for the first time about Kobe and Gianna’s passing at their memorial service held at the Staples Center. “God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” she tearfully said at the ceremony. “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. I got Nata, Bebe and KoKo. We love and miss you, boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace, have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always. Mommy.”