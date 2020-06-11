Actress and proud momma-of-six, Angelina Jolie , reveals the touching true story behind the chosen name of her first biological child with fellow actor Brad Pitt . She opens up about the heartbreaking details that influenced and provided inspiration for her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt ’s name and how it was a name that the actress has always held close to her heart. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Maleficent actress shared that it was a name that her parents, actor Jon Voight and her late mother Marcheline Bertrand, had previously chosen.

©GettyImages Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was named after Angelina’s parent’s first child

The Girl, Interrupted actress explained, “It was a name my parents almost named their first child – there was a miscarriage: Shiloh Baptist. Because my father had been shooting in Georgia and that was the most southern name [my parents] could come up with.” She went on to reveal that prior to the birth of her daughter with Brad Pitt, she used the name quite a bit as a way to honor it. “It’s a name I always liked. I used to go under it in hotels: Shiloh Baptist. I’d gone under it when Brad called hotel rooms where I was staying,” the actress explained. So it’s no surprise that when it came time to name their first child together, this was a name that instantly came up (and won) when the couple began thinking of possible baby names for their daughter.