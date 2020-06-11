Lele Pons is an adventurous soul and she demonstrated it during a shark diving expedition with Salty Divers Charters and her friends Diana Maux and Sandra Gutierrez. The Venezuelan singer has shown her intrepid personality on several occasions, but this one was riskier. “Swimming with sharks,” shared Lele on her video while wearing a one-piece red swimsuit with her fins, snorkel and diving mask. Not only she looked very excited but she made it safely to the pier. But before the three Latinas went diving, they had to feed the bull sharks. Wildlife Biologist Christopher Gillette was in charge of teaching the ladies how to dive and face their fears.

According to diving experts, sharks don’t eat humans because of the iron component in our blood. However, they do a ‘test bite’ in murky waters when they smell food near the pier to taste the blood. Thankfully, humans are not in their menu or diet but precaution is always necessary when engaging with wildlife. This is not the same with alligators which can attack humans when under threat. Recently, Lele went swimming with alligators for her birthday, “The most amazing experience in the world!!” Lele exclaimed in a post. “Swimming up close to my #1 favorite animal,” she added on her underwater picture with the alligator.