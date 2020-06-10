The future is bright for Gianna, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd and Roxie Washington. It was announced that Texas Southern University has offered the young girl a full-ride scholarship, should she choose to attend the school. The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 9, that the school “approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna. If she wishes to attend the University.”
In addition, the school’s Board of Regents said that the scholarship would be a way to “honor the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest.” The statement continued that they wish to ensure that Gianna has a secure future. “This board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Albert H. Myres said. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”
Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington and more celebs share how they are teaching their children about racism
George, who was 46 at the time of his death, died on May 25, after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed with his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. George’s final moments were captured by a bystander’s cellphone video and sparked a string of global protests demanding racial equality.
Gianna’s strength was put on display for the world to see when she spoke out for the first time, from the shoulders of her father’s friend, former NBA star Stephen Jackson. “Daddy changed the world,” she shouted to a crowd of supporters.
Gianna also shared her fond memories of her father during an interview with CBS. “I remember when he used to take me outside and then I used to get on his back and he used to carry me on his back all the time,” she said. “It was super fun.”