The future is bright for Gianna, the six-year-old daughter of George Floyd and Roxie Washington. It was announced that Texas Southern University has offered the young girl a full-ride scholarship, should she choose to attend the school. The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 9, that the school “approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna. If she wishes to attend the University.”

©_stak5_ Stephen Jackson is a former NBA player who is extremely close to George Floyd’s family; he even used to refer to him as his twin

In addition, the school’s Board of Regents said that the scholarship would be a way to “honor the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest.” The statement continued that they wish to ensure that Gianna has a secure future. “This board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Albert H. Myres said. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

George, who was 46 at the time of his death, died on May 25, after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed with his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. George’s final moments were captured by a bystander’s cellphone video and sparked a string of global protests demanding racial equality.