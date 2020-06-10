Many of Thalía ’s fans hope to one day see her celeb kiddos, Sabrina, 12, and Matthew, eight, follow in their famous mamá’s footsteps into the entertainment industry. It’s no surprise that fans of the singer feel that way since they come from a very talented family on both side — Thalía’s husband is none other than famed music executive, producer and author Tommy Mottola . With this much talent, both Sabrina and Matthew are sure to possess any number of creative talents, something their momma surely fosters. Recently the mexicana opened up that regardless of what they do, she has not doubt that they will both be incredibly successful because of the immense creative abilities that they both possess.
In a virtual interview with Chiquinquirá Delgado for Univision’s El Break de las 7, Thalía admits, “They aren’t interested in pursuing anything in entertainment.” She recalls that due to her kid’s personalities, the likelihood of them entering that world is low. Despite their respective talents and interests, she believes that they would be very successful if one day they chose to go down that road. “My daughter Sabrina, for example, loves anything and everything animation. She loves to draft animations and she loves to draw, paint, create, make comics, etc,” the proud mom added. Thalía then revealed that although equally as talented as his older sister, he has a very distinct vision of where he wants to go. “My son has shared with us that he would like to become a gamer,” the Amor a la Mexicana singer confessed. “He loves his games.” Technology isn’t the only thing that has caught the eye of her bright eight-year-old; he also loves sculpting as well.
The future of the music industry
If Sabrina and Matthew ever get to the point where they would like to pursue something within the entertainment industry, it won’t be filling up arenas or bringing a character to life. “They are totally against doing what mom and dad do,” the superstar Latina explained. But Thalía also let us in on a super sweet detail about her daughter Sabrina. “However, my daughter Sabrina worked on two songs on this album,” shared the orgullosa mamá. “She gravitates more to the ‘behind the scenes’ action; she doesn’t like being in front of the camera. She likes things like directing, composing and production,” Thalía revealed.