Nick Cordero’s road to recovery hit a “little blip,” and he had “a bit of a rocky night last night“ with a spiked fever. His wife Amanda Kloots shared the latest update on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. She also revealed, ”They had to do a little bit of fixing of that and antibiotics,” she explained. ”Luckily, everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in ICU. I mean, anything can happen in ICU, but just a little blip but we‘re back to normal.”

The fitness trainer added that her husband is stable. “They‘ll probably be looking at doing another, hopefully, CT scan of his lungs to see what kind of progress or if there’s further damage in his lungs,” she said. This news comes after doctors had told her to prepare for her final goodbyes.

While things seem to be looking up, she also shared her sadness that he was missing their son Elvis’ first birthday on Wednesday. “I literally can‘t even talk about it because it makes me so sad,” she noted. “I plan on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis. I think it’s going to be really hard,” she shared. ”But luckily, I have my family and we’re doing a nice family birthday party for Elvis, and we’re going to try to make it as special as he can for the little guy.”

©@amandakloots Amanda Kloots shared pictures from her and Nick’s son Elvis’ time in the NICU when he was born a year ago

Marc Anthony donated 1,500 groceries to families in Colombia via his Maestro Cares foundation. The charity that he formed in 2012 partnered with the Colombia Food Bank to ensure people who can’t afford to buy food right now wouldn’t go hungry.

Selena Gomez ’s movie The Broken Hearts will be the first movie to be released in theaters post-shutdown. During coronavirus, many films went straight to On Demand or their releases were pushed back a year. “Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed,” Selena, who is the executive producer of the film, said in a statement. “Natalie is a wonderful talent, and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience.” The movie will be out July 10.