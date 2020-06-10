Daddy Yankee is on a mission! Looking at the bright side of things, the reggaetonero has been using his time during quarantine to get back into shape and lose some weight. Over the last few weeks, the 43-year-old has been sharing clips of his training routines via Instagram, and in his latest video, it was revealed he has already lost 11 pounds. That’s right! His hard work is paying off and day by day he gets closer to his goal. In the clip taken by Raphy Pina, the owner of Pina Records and Daddy Yankee’s manager, the Puerto Rican artist appears giving it his all while jumping rope.

“He says I have to be connected with you, well this is my Sunday, continuing the diet and exercises! Let’s go for 11 lbs! What do you say? Continue? #Daddyyankee #training #discipline,” he captioned in Spanish.

©@daddyyankee Daddy Yankee shared this throwback picture as motivation for his weight loss

Ahead of his latest video, the Gasolina rapper shared a throwback picture as motivation for his fitness journey. “This #TBT is to motivate me. My goal is to be like this guy in 2011. Who’s THIS #Daddyyankee,” he wrote next to an old photo of him looking a few pounds leaner at the beach.