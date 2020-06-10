Daddy Yankee is on a mission! Looking at the bright side of things, the reggaetonero has been using his time during quarantine to get back into shape and lose some weight. Over the last few weeks, the 43-year-old has been sharing clips of his training routines via Instagram, and in his latest video, it was revealed he has already lost 11 pounds. That’s right! His hard work is paying off and day by day he gets closer to his goal. In the clip taken by Raphy Pina, the owner of Pina Records and Daddy Yankee’s manager, the Puerto Rican artist appears giving it his all while jumping rope.
“He says I have to be connected with you, well this is my Sunday, continuing the diet and exercises! Let’s go for 11 lbs! What do you say? Continue? #Daddyyankee #training #discipline,” he captioned in Spanish.
Ahead of his latest video, the Gasolina rapper shared a throwback picture as motivation for his fitness journey. “This #TBT is to motivate me. My goal is to be like this guy in 2011. Who’s THIS #Daddyyankee,” he wrote next to an old photo of him looking a few pounds leaner at the beach.
The award-winning artist has remained committed to his goal of losing weight, and he’s been taking his fans and followers on his course of training by sharing videos of his workouts. Last month he posted a boomerang of his morning run which he captioned with, “Good morning to everyone, we’re still on a MISSION #Daddyyankee #motivation.”
Prior to that the father-of-three shared a video where he’s jumping rope while listening to his hit PAM. “Good morning, Early, I’m still on a mission,” he wrote. Then there was the time he shared another boomerang while doing stair exercises. “Who has gained weight during this quarantine? Now, who’s up for losing [weight]?” he wrote.
Clearly, Daddy Yankee is on a health-driven mission, and we’re here for it!