Maluma ..baby! The Colombian superstar decided that he would celebrate #TBT a day earlier by sharing one of the most adorable throwback pictures to grace the internet. The ADMV crooner posted a photo from his childhood that shows him chilling on the couch with his thumb up. “PAPI JUANCHO,” he wrote next to the photo. Joking that he has always lived up to his nickname. The photo garnered over 700,000 likes and a comments sections filled with reactions.

©@maluma Maluma shared an adorable throwback picture

“El bebe más lindo,” one fan wrote. “Aw que bebito,” another added. The 26-year-old felt nostalgic as he took the trip down memory lane while visiting his aunt and little cousins in Miami. The adorable throwback picture comes a little over a week after the star got sentimental in a post with his grandfather.

Maluma shared a photo of himself, alongside his grandfather, raising a glass and toasting at the horse stables. “Parce sírvalo que como el amor de familia no hay ❤️,” he wrote next to the adorable photo. Maluma’s baby picture comes after he showed the world what he looks like as an old man.