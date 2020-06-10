Camila Avles McConaughey celebrated a big moment with husband and actor Matthew McConaughey . The Women of Today founder and her Academy Award winning hubby celebrated their eight year anniversary on Monday, June 10. The proud mamá-of-three paid tribute to one of the biggest days of her life with moving message that she shared on her Instagram page with her fans. In the message, she opens up about how marriage wasn’t something that she saw for herself until the fateful day that she met Matthew back in 2006. She shared how as a young adult she didn’t see it as a possibility (even told her parents) but that after meeting Matthew all of that changed for her.

©@camilamcconaughey Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey married in 2012 in a private Catholic ceremony in Texas

In her commemorative post, she said, “Yep...you got me baby...! Taking a minute in the mist of everything to share gratitude for you on our anniversary. As a young adult I never thought of marriage, I always told my parents don’t ever expect me to get married!!” But when she met Matthew, and they later began their courtship, her views on what was possible changed for the better. “Well...you fully changed my perspectives and the meaning of it...🙏🏽 I encourage you today to take a minute to share gratitude to your partner in life, shine the light on what you love about them and how they make you better! If you don’t have a partner take a minute to share a light on yourself and what qualities you love about yourself that you want to show more to the world,” she revealed.

