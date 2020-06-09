Jessica Alba celebrated a milestone birthday for her eldest daughter with hubby Cash Warren during what many are seeing as a monumental year. On Sunday, June 7, the actress and her family celebrated her daughter Honor Marie Warren’s 12th birthday. The Fantastic Four actress and Honest Company Founder commemorated her first-born’s big day with a touching tribute which alluded that this would be a birthday that her celeb kiddo will never forget.
In the video that she shared to her Instagram page, she re-posted a video of a peaceful protest that took place in Los Angeles and was filmed by photographer Ron Kurokawa. In it, you see a street packed, brimming with people, all supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in full force.
In her post, the mamá-of-three shared, “Honor will never forget her 12th birthday. This historic event in time... in LA people coming together like this to support the Black Lives Matter movement ✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿#BLM 🙏🏽” Fans of the star flocked to her comment section to wish her sweet daughter a happy birthday and to praise Jessica for sharing the video of such a historic moment in the country’s history.
Jessica Alba on having honest conversations about racism with her and Cash Warren’s children
The actress recently opened up about how she and her husband have been having tough conversations about social injustice and racism with their kids. “When I see all of the hateful, racist activity that has been happening, you realize what really matters,” she told People. “Honor and Haven are online more than ever, so they’re exposed to this, and my kids are Black and Mexican so there’s a connection to what’s happening.”
Despite everything that is going on and being fought for, Jessica is still hopeful for the future. She believes that things will be different when her kids are older. “It’s not happening anytime soon and it’s so devastating. It’s a systemic racism that’s in the veins of our criminal-justice system. It’s just set up to oppress black and brown and ‘other’ people,”she shared.