Jessica Alba celebrated a milestone birthday for her eldest daughter with hubby Cash Warren during what many are seeing as a monumental year. On Sunday, June 7, the actress and her family celebrated her daughter Honor Marie Warren’s 12th birthday. The Fantastic Four actress and Honest Company Founder commemorated her first-born’s big day with a touching tribute which alluded that this would be a birthday that her celeb kiddo will never forget.

In the video that she shared to her Instagram page, she re-posted a video of a peaceful protest that took place in Los Angeles and was filmed by photographer Ron Kurokawa. In it, you see a street packed, brimming with people, all supporting the Black Lives Matter movement in full force.

©Youtube Throughout quarantine, Jessica Alba has proven that she and her daughter Honor are quite close

In her post, the mamá-of-three shared, “Honor will never forget her 12th birthday. This historic event in time... in LA people coming together like this to support the Black Lives Matter movement ✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿#BLM 🙏🏽” Fans of the star flocked to her comment section to wish her sweet daughter a happy birthday and to praise Jessica for sharing the video of such a historic moment in the country’s history.