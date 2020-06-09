Kim Kardashian is honoring Kanye West’s birthday with a sweet throwback that has a lot of history and memories. While the reality star shared different pictures along with her husband there is one in particular from 2012 that stood out. “Happy birthday babe!” quoted Kim in a picture where she is sitting next to her husband in a restaurant in London. In this picture, the 39-year-old entrepreneur was freaking out over her first pregnancy. “Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance bc I was freaking out!,” quipped the mother-of-four. Though she was nervous about the situation, Kanye took control and took her out on a date to Hakkasan followed by a sweet treat to Häagen-Dazs, “to make me feel better.”

In reality, Kim had complications with her first pregnancy, “When I was pregnant with my daughter North, I had a condition called preeclampsia or toxemia, which is basically when the mom’s organs start to shut down. The only way to get rid of that is to deliver the baby,” she admitted on a video for her line Skims. North West was born almost six weeks earlier and weighed four pounds. Despite the challenges and her condition, this didn’t stop Kim to expand her family. She welcomed her son Saint in December 2015 after she underwent IVF.

