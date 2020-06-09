Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith shared “wonderful years” during their time together. The Pain and Glory actor and the actress, who are parents to Stella Banderas , ended their relationship in 2015 – but still remain close friends. “I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage,” the 59-year-old told El Break de las 7. “We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition. You have to leave egos aside and not want to prove that you are right or find who’s guilty of what.”
Melanie Griffith worried her and Antonio Banderas' daughter will be embarrassed by this photo
The Skin I Live In actor added: “Because it may be both or neither of you. There is a moment when things are over you have to accept it.” Antonio, and Melanie, 62, divorced in 2015, after 19 years of marriage. As a result of their love, the pair share 23-year-old daughter Stella, who is the main reason they have remained cordial.
“We had a wonderful daughter that we both love and that is the end result of our relationship,” he shared. “The most beautiful thing we ever did together.” Antonio revealed that during their 20 year love, he and Melanie “gave our best and lived wonderful moment that I will never forget.”
Antonio, who is in a relationship with Nicole Kimpel , still spends time with his ex-wife and his daughter when he visits Los Angeles. The star added that the love even extends to Melanie’s other children. “Our children, all of them, are very grateful we manage to do it all in a civil manner.”
In 2019, Antonio echoed the sentiments saying that he will love his ex-wife forever. “Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die,” he told People Now. “We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant.”