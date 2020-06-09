Vanessa Bryant is still dealing with the aftermath from the deaths of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant . In February, the mother-of-four filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters. In the 72-page suit, filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Vanessa argued that the Island Express agents and employees, including the helicopter’s pilot Ara George Zobayan,were at fault for the fatal crash that killed Kobe, Gianna, Ara and six others on January 26.

©@vanessabryant Kobe and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan 26

New documents obtained by E! News, revealed that Vanessa is seeking “economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages,” and any additional relief that the court deems proper. In addition, the papers state that “Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages that the Plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe’s Bryant’s future loss earning equals hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Vanessa’s suit claims that Ara Zobayan “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions and failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter resulting in the crash.”