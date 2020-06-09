Following their divorce in 2016, details of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s rocky relationship continue to surface. The 45-year-old recently spoke to the French publication, Le Figaro, in which she spoke about her time with the Hollywood actor. “I think I came to a final moment of my relationship with Brad at the beginning of our separation, a complicated moment in which I no longer recognized myself,” she confided. “I had become…how should I say, smaller, like insignificant although it wasn’t visible. I felt a true and deep sadness, I was hurt.”

©GettyImages Angelina revealed she felt small and insignificant toward the end of their relationship

The By the Sea actress explained she had to reevaluate her life after she and Brad separated and was aware she needed to be present in her children’s education. For those reasons, she couldn’t take on lengthy and time-consuming projects. Keeping that in mind, Maleficent was a perfect opportunity for Angelina as filming was rather quick – and because being the villain of Sleeping Beauty felt like “a form of therapy,” according to the star, who is the face of Guerlain.

©GettyImages The former couple shares six children

“Embodying a powerful character can truly help to reconstruct when you don’t feel your best,” she said. Brad and Angelina share their six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15 Shiloh, 14, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. “My entire life and my decisions surround my children’s,” she stated. “Their necessities and priorities are mine. I’m attentive toward anything that can influence or hurt them.”