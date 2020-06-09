Aitana has been making waves in the music industry since 2018. And now, with the release of the visuals to her latest single Enemigos, she’s saving it!. The music video for the collaboration, which features Mexican pop-rock band REIK, was crafted into a magical cartoon, as the Coronavirus pandemic put a pin in the original plans. “We immediately thought of an alternative and that alternative was to create an animated music video. I thought it was a great idea and I loved how it turned out,” she tells HOLA! USA. “The concept behind the music video portrays a world where music has stopped because of a super villain called Silencio. Reik later calls in a superhero, which I portray in the video, to stop Silencio and bring music back to world.”

Aitana and the boys sing about a love that can’t be broken or forgotten. “When I had already forgotten about you/You came from the past/I don‘t know why you don’t leave here/You don’t leave my side,” they sing in Spanish. Below, the 20-year-old Latin Grammy nominee talks to HOLA! USA about the collaboration and how the state of the world has inspired her to create.

HOLA! USA: What was the creative process behind Enemigos?

“I wrote the song about a year ago. I wrote it with Reik in mind and presented it to them. As soon as they heard it, they wanted to join. They recorded their parts and sent it over. They were supposed to come to Spain in March to record the music video, but unfortunately, it couldn’t happen due to the current circumstances. We immediately thought of an alternative and that alternative was to create an animated music video.”

Speaking of the circumstances, your Play tour was canceled due to COVID-19. What are your plans in the future?

“My tour was scheduled to begin in the end of May and continue until the end of the year. It would have been approximately six months of touring. Unfortunately, we were not able to go through with the tour. In December, we are having one concert to close off the Play tour stage in Madrid. We want to start a new tour, but at the moment we don’t know how things are going to go. It really depends on how things play out, but at the moment this is the plan.”

In the spirit of remaining inspired, do you have a message of hope for your fans in the United States and across the world?

“My message is to have a lot of strength. We are going through a very difficult time in all aspects. It feels like this year is a bump in the road for all of us. All the situations that are going on in the world have been hard. However, I don’t want to sound ungrateful. I am very happy that I am able to have a job that is allowing me to eat and be comfortable during this situation. I know there are many families whose day to day consist of them going out on the streets to make money to take home and be able to support and feed their families.”