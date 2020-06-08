If you wish Chrissy Teigen were your mom you’re not alone. The 34-year-old never stops amazing us when it comes to making her daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, feel extra special. Her latest victory was throwing a fabulous tea party for her daughter and her little friend complete with pizza bites, cookies, and of course tea that was served by Mr. John Legend , who by the way, appeared ultra dapper in a pink suit.

Chrissy, on the other, hand looked tea party-ready wearing a pretty peach-colored dress and a statement hat. Watch the video above for a glimpse at their awesome “partea.” Just a heads up: you’re gonna wish you were four again.