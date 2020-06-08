Jennifer Lopez is ready to get loud and party it up at her upcoming tour post coronavirus. The proud mamá of twins Emme and Max Muñiz , which she shares with Marc Anthony , took to her Instagram to announce a really big gift that she’s gonna be dishing out leading up to her tour. She revealed that her bff Leah Remini and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez challenged her to join the #AllInChallenge (it’s an online fundraiser where celebs auction off items or experiences to help raise money for a good cause) and how she has accepted it and is looking to give back in a huge way. The superstar Latina is offering the experience of a lifetime to one lucky fan and three friends or family by flying them out to meet her at the start of her tour!

In the caption of the video, she began, “We all need to come together right now to spread some love. Communities are struggling now more than ever... So I’m going #AllIn! Thanks for challenging me @arod and @leahremini 💋💋” She then proceeds to reveal exactly what she is gifting her super fan. JLo continues, “Here’s what I got for you: I’m inviting you and three of your friends to join me on tour for my first show back. I’ll fly you in, put you up and you will join in the fun pre-show, post-show and everything in between!!!!” Jennifer also shares that the proceeds from the auction will be given to the Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Meals On Wheels and World Central Kitchen organizations respectively.