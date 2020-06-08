Lady Gaga was another who joined the list of A-listers in congratulating students for their achievements while encouraging them to take action. The Chromatica artist used nature as an analogy to explain systemic racism, and compared it to “a broad forest filled densely with tall trees.”

©YouTube Lady Gaga used a nature analogy to explain systemic racism

“This forest is where we live. But in this moment, all of us are being invited to challenge that system and think about how to affect real change... it‘s you who are the seeds of the future,” she pointed. “You are the seeds that will grow into a new and different forest that is far more beautiful and loving than the one we live in today.“

Mom-to-be Katy Perry dressed her baby bump in a single-sleeve white dress and made the ceremony official by leading graduates into moving their tassels from left to right. “The time has come! Lets turn those tassels and make it kind of official. Whether you’ve got a real cap and a tassel or an iPhone charger taped to a pizza box, this is the moment for everyone around the globe to graduate at once. No matter where you are, remember: The tassel goes from right to left,” she assured.

Katy then broke into a song by performing her new hit Daisies and her 2010 classic Firework.

