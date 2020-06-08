“One of the things that really broke me at some point in the last week, I was looking at Olympia, she’s 2½ now, and she is such a pure, just blank canvas,” he said. “She only knows love. There is not an ounce of hate in her body…at some point, Olympia is going to have to have a talk with you, a talk with us, but especially a talk with you, about how she’s going to have to work that much harder, how she’s going to have to deal with this much more, that pisses me off.”

©@serenawilliams Serena and Alexis are parents to two-year-old Alexis Olympia

He continued: “I’m sitting here like, if I’m this pissed off just now, how have you been able to endure your entire life? How have generations of black Americans been able to endure your entire life? Because If I’m just getting this mad right now, I wouldn’t be able to function.”

For Alexis, it’s important for him to have the open and honest conversations. “I have the privilege of being married to you. These are conversations that come up in one whole or another. Or even things that are in that moment harmless, and you will check me on. I think this is important, especially now more than ever – for all of us in white America, especially white men to get comfortable with that pain. I welcome the discomfort.”