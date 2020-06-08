Like all of us, the proud mamá of little Stormi Webster , Kylie Jenner , has been experiencing a lot of emotions due to the current social climate surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic. The beauty mogul took to her Instagram page to share what she calls her “remedy for everything” and melted the hearts of fans everywhere. In the picture, we see the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings in the sweetest embrace with her celeb kiddo. You can see that the two-year-old and her mom have an incredibly close bond from the adorably tight hug that the two are sharing.



©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner reveals that her daughter Stormi is her ‘remedy for everything’

Prior to this sweet declaration, Kylie shared a picture with her “forever” baby Stormi, where the two of them are looking incredibly fashionable (because when aren’t they). Kylie is sporting longer tresses and wearing a beautiful bright green trench which she paired with a white mini-dress. Little Stormi has her hair pulled back in a tight neat bun and wearing a brown-hued ensemble with little white sneakers. It’s clear that Stormi is following in her famous mom’s fashionable footsteps at an early age, much like her cousins Penelope Disick , North West , Chicago West and baby True Thompson are doing with their lovely mommas.