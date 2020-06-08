It appears that Ben Affleck ’s kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, eight are having the best time with their father’s girlfriend, Ana de Armas . The three kiddos whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner were pictured last week on the front lawn of Ben’s Los Angeles home playing with a giant cardboard cutout of Ana. The Cuban actress was quite literally the poster girlfriend thanks to the cardboard which shows the 32-year-old smiling while laying down with her feet up in the air.

In the pic, the Knives Out actress wears a white t-shirt and what appears to be black leggings and socks. New snaps show the Deep Water actress, and Ben’s kids carrying the cutout, and Ana appeared to be having a blast as she and the kids were all smiles. She donned a summery look: a pair of denim cut-off shorts and a red crop top teamed with a pair of sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup Ben’s kids were seen carrying a cardboard cutout of Ana

Ben and Ana have been quarantining together and have been almost inseparable since they made their relationship public in March. According to a source from People, the Town actor and the Blonde actress are “very happy together.”

©GettyImages The couple has been inseparable since March

However, the couple took their relationship to the next level back in May when they were seen out with Ben’s kids for the first time. “Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. ”He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work.”