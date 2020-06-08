Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck’s kids put out a life-size cutout of girlfriend Ana de Armas – see the pic!

The Cuban actress was seen playing with Ben’s three kids

It appears that  Ben Affleck ’s kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, eight are having the best time with their father’s girlfriend,  Ana de Armas . The three kiddos whom he shares with ex-wife  Jennifer Garner  were pictured last week on the front lawn of Ben’s Los Angeles home playing with a giant cardboard cutout of Ana. The Cuban actress was quite literally the poster girlfriend thanks to the cardboard which shows the 32-year-old smiling while laying down with her feet up in the air.

In the pic, the Knives Out actress wears a white t-shirt and what appears to be black leggings and socks. New snaps show the Deep Water actress, and Ben’s kids carrying the cutout, and Ana appeared to be having a blast as she and the kids were all smiles. She donned a summery look: a pair of denim cut-off shorts and a red crop top teamed with a pair of sneakers.

Ana de Armas cardboard cutout©GrosbyGroup
Ben’s kids were seen carrying a cardboard cutout of Ana

Ben and Ana have been quarantining together and have been almost inseparable since they made their relationship public in March. According to a source from People, the Town actor and the Blonde actress are “very happy together.”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas©GettyImages
The couple has been inseparable since March

However, the couple took their relationship to the next level back in May when they were seen out with Ben’s kids for the first time. “Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. ”He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work.”

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck out with kids©GrosbyGroup
The couple went grocery shopping with Ben’s kids
Last week, the actors were spotted in Venice, California where they joined protesters for Black Lives Matter and the First Baptist Church of Venice. Ben was holding up a couple of signs for each matter, meanwhile Ana stood by his side clapping and wearing a face mask. A friend of the father-of-three explained to  People , “Ben wants to continue to be a model for his children. They talk about these important issues.”

