Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ’s little ‘coconuts’ Max and Emme helped their mom and fiancé Alex Rodriguez take part in a Black Lives Matters demonstration over the weekend in Hollywood. JLo took to Instagram to say that son Max had approached her recently, saying: “You know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers, and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” Proud mom Jennifer replied: “‘Funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?’ And they did!!”

©Instagram JLo is proud of how her twins are growing up to be caring and socially engaged young people

When George Floyd was killed on May 25 by police in Minneapolis, his dying words were heartbreakingly for his ‘mama’ – who had died two years previously. And one of the signs that 12-year-old twins contributed to remembered those poignant words: “Calling all mamas. All mothers were summoned when he called out for his mama.” Another sign made reference to one of JLo’s biggest hits: ‘Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter.’

Both JLo and her love also posted videos from the demonstration, where they joined an estimated 20,000 people marching through the streets on Sunday, brandishing placards and chanting “no justice, no peace.” Often holding hands and donning protective face masks and plastic gloves.