Proud mexicana and How To Get Away With Murder actress Karla Souza sets her sights on the big leagues in Amazon Prime Video’s El Presidente opposite Colombian actor Andrés Parra and fellow mexicana Paulina Gaitan. The eight-episode series follows an undercover FBI agent as she works to bring down Sergio Jadue, the head of a small Chilean soccer club who ultimately ends up a key player in the 2015 FIFA corruption scandal (the US Government investigated FIFA’s governing body after they found collusion between officials of soccer organizations and sports marketing executives).

Karla reveals that one of her goals was to always remain true to her character’s true nature. “One of the hardest things was that, well, I am undercover. I have to act out different characters without losing the essence of who Harris is: an FBI agent,” Karla explained. Karla’s character takes front and center as she works to bring down the corrupt governing bodies within the global organization. Andres, who portrays the presidente in question, loves the essence and nature of the show. “We start airing the dirty laundry of the world of soccer, and I think that is heady,” the Colombian-born actor shared.