After using her platform to speak out against racial injustices, Jennifer Aniston has put her money where her mouth is. The megastar donated a whopping one million dollars to Color of Change, a nonprofit dedicated to civil rights advocacy, according to The Mirror. She gave her iconic Friends theme song a whole new meaning, showing she will be there for the Black community now and always. While a source reported on how much the A-lister has been moved during these times, Jennifer herself had opened up about the subject in a moving way earlier in the week.

©GettyImages Jennifer Aniston donated one million dollars to Color of Change



“Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of colour experience every day,” the source told The Mirror. This has been clear from the star’s newly-minted Instagram presence. Jennifer has consistently been posting about Black Lives Matter and demanding justice.

“This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons,” Jennifer wrote alongside an inspiring video of the late novelist James Baldwin. “We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time - and it’s NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love.”