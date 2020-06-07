Jennifer Lopez and Barack and Michelle Obama are merely some of the A-list appearances expected on YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 commencement ceremony special at 3 p.m. ET on June 7. Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic are slated to open the show with a performance of Pomp and Circumstance. Major celebrities like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and so many more will honor those who have missed their graduations due to the pandemic. Click here to watch!

Some hope springs for Nick Cordero after his wife Amanda Kloots was devastatingly “told to say goodbye” this week. “Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things,” the Broadway star’s wife said on social media. “We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving. This could be really great. Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees - you know, there’s hardly ever any guarantees - but I’m just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one percent, right?”

©GettyImages Nick Cordero with his wife Amanda and son Elvis

Art Basel is officially cancelled due to COVID-19. The prestigious art fair regretfully announced that “the 2020 edition of Art Basel in Basel has been canceled. These are tumultuous and challenging times, and we wish you the very best until we are able to meet again.”