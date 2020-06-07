Salma Hayek honored Prince on what would’ve been his 62nd birthday in a beautiful way. The 53-year-old actress shared a lovely candid of her and her late friend mid-conversation, along with a heartfelt caption. “With everything that’s happening, maybe many people will forget that today is Prince’s birthday,” she wrote, “but not me.” The Oscar-nominee went on to describe what she misses most about her talented pal and what she wishes he were alive to see today.

©@salmahayek Wondering what Salma Hayek and Prince are discussing? Keep reading!

“I miss our two hour conversations on the phone more than ever,” Salma continued, “and every time I watch the news I wonder what he would think, what song would he write.” Touching on the Black Lives Matter movement, the star added: “Brother how I wish you were here living this moment you dreamt of and waited for. Happy birthday, It has started!”

The delightful photo Salma chose captured an on-set moment between her and Prince. It seems to be from the icon’s 2005 single Te Amo Corazón music video, which Salma directed. When a fan asked what the starry duo were discussing, Salma had a very cool response. “He always encouraged me to direct,” she said. “I was telling him an idea for a movie I want to direct one day.”

Salma has been using her voice to urge the Latinx community to stand in solidarity with the Black community in wake of the protests following George Floyd’s tragic death. “For generations, secret agendas external to our communities have kept us apart,” she said in a powerful video . “Now is the time to come together.”