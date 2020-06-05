Her name is Breonna Taylor, an EMT and Emergency Room technition who worked hard during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. On March 13, 2020, her life was tragically cut short when police officers entered her Louisville, Kentucky home while executing a no-knock search warrant that allowed them to crash into her apartment shortly after midnight. The police were investigating two men, who were believed to be selling drugs out of a home, miles away from Breonna’, but believed one of the men was receiving packages at her address. That was not the case. In the two months following her death, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, but no charges have been filed against them.

On June 5, Breonna, who had dreams of pursuing a career in healthcare, was supposed to mark her 27th birthday. Instead, crowds are taking to the streets and social media to share images and bring further awareness to her passing. In honor of what would have been a day for of celebration – here are five ways you can keep Breonna’s legacy alive.

Say Her Name

Breonna Taylor! Far too often, the deaths of women in the African American community go unlooked or unheard of. Breonna’s death happened two months prior to George Floyd’s but has been amplified through the voices of her family, community and the countless protesters who have taken the streets bearing signs with her name. When you think of the Black Lives Matter movement, it is important to include the names of cis black and trans women who have been murdered for the color of their skin. When taking to social media, be sure to use the hashtag #BreonnaTaylor.

Sign the Breonna Taylor Change.org petition.

Law student Loralei HoJay set up a viral Change.org petition causing for Justice for Breonna Taylor. The petition urges Gov. Andy Beshear to have all of the officers involved in Breonna’s murder arrested, payment from the LMPD to Breonna’s family for wrongful death and negligence, a statement from the Governor in support of Breonna, the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department and the end to “no-knock” warrants through federal legislation.

The virtual protest is a call to action to direct supporters to send emails, tweetstorm, and make phone calls to public officials, including KY Gov. Andy Beshear and Sen. Mitch McConnell. Selena Gomez , Usher, Meghan Thee Stallion and more celebrities have already lent their support to the petition.

Donate to Breonna’s loved ones through the official GoFundMe

Breonna left behind grieving parents, boyfriend and family and friends. The official Go Fund Me has been set up to receive donations on behalf of the family. The page notes that the work is being done for get Justice for Breonna while still mourning her loss. “My sister and niece are too proud to say it, but this is a tough fight and it does take a toll. They’re both hard workers and they’re missing out on some work (and sleep!) in this fight for justice,” organizer Bianca Austin wrote. “We do not expect anyone to donate to this cause; your voices are being heard and that alone is so powerful! But because of all the calls and the overwhelming generosity, I have set up this account for them.”

©Breonna Taylor Family Breonna would have turned 27-years-old on June 5

#BirthdayForBreonna Campaign

In celebration of Breonna’s life and the demand for justice, the #BirthdayForBreonna social activism campaign has been started in her honor. By clicking the link, there are a host of options and resources where people can donate money to bail funds, send birthday cards, letters or postcards to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, demanding charges be filed against the officers involved in her murder, flood social media with art and photos – along with using the hashtags #sayhername and #breonnataylor.