Salma Hayek considers herself a grandmother. How so? The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share some good news about her mare who gave birth to a baby horse or foal. The Mexican-American actress posted a sweet clip of the female horse and her offspring, followed by a couple of pictures of her animals.“To start the weekend on a nice note I am happy to share with you the news of this mare that I rescued from the slaughterhouse,” she wrote next to the video.

“She just thanked me by having this beautiful foal, and my heart is bursting with joy! I guess I’m a grandma once again!!!” she added. Aside from her 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma , Salma also considers herself a mom to her small army of pets.

©@salmahayek Salma said she’s a grandma ‘once again’ after her mare gave birth

Over the years, the Hollywood star has adopted a great number of animals – from her adorable team of dogs and her horses to her tiny owl and many more creatures.