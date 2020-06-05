Vanessa Bryant celebrates Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant’s graduation and remembers her with a sweet message, “Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi. I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you.” Earlier in January, Gianna lost her life on a helicopter crash alongside her father Kobe Bryant, the pilot and six other passengers. Not only this has been a turmoil for the Bryant family but also a tragic memory that Vanessa will carry through life. Before her death, Gianna was a member of the student council and a team player of the Harbor Day basketball team. On May 1st, the Vanessa honored Gianna’s birthday and encouraged her fans to wear red as a symbol of kindness, “please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

©@vanessabryant Vanessa Bryant celebrates her daughter’s graduation

For her graduation, Vanessa posted her daughter’s diploma on social media along with a garland of white flowers. Earlier in February, Harbor Day School retired Gianna’s jersey during a ceremony at the gymnasium where many 6th and 7th graders honored her name with a song from Maroon 5 memories. “Today we are retiring Gianna’s basketball jersey to commemorate her athleticism and caring spirit that she shared with us. She will be the last person to wear the number 2 for the basketball team. We hope that when you look at her jersey hanging in our gym you will remember Gianna and be inspired to work hard,” as mentioned on a video shared by Vanessa.