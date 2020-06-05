It’s a big day at Mario Lopez ’s household as he and his family are celebrating six-year-old Dominic’s kindergarten graduation. Little Nico’s (that’s his family nickname) parents went all out on got him a blue gown and cap with a tassel, and played the iconic Pomp and Circumstance graduation song (yes, that’s the name) that we all get to hear as we walk across the stage to receive our diploma. In the clip shared by the proud dad, he we can see the six-year-old walking down a short flight of stairs and up to a blue background. Once there, he joyfully throws his cap into the air like the many graduates that have come before him.
This isn’t the only milestone moment that the TV host has shared of his son Dominic. Recently Mario showed fans some behind-the-scenes moments of him working from home where Dominic and his little brother Baby Santino jumped in on some of the TV-making magic. Nico and his little brother definitely proved to be superstars in the making (and true scene stealers as well).