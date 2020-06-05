Alexis added that his decision should be an “act of leadership from people in power right now,” before adding that everyone continuing to fix the nation should not stop. Alexis’ remarks come just over a week after the murder of an unarmed Black man George Floyd – who was killed after a police officer held his knee to his neck for almost 10 minutes. The death has sparked protest across the globe and has opened up conversations about racial injustices towards the African American community.

In the days following the incident, Serena took to her social media to share a video of a young girl speaking to a crowd about the way Black people are treated in America. “I can’t and still can’t find the words to say or express how sad I feel... but she found them for me. She found them for so many of us. A lot of us are numb... lost for words... I know I am. This is a difficult time,” the tennis superstar wrote.

“A lot of us growing up were taught to pray. ‘Let thy kingdom come,’ this is what I continue to pray for in addition to so many that have been hurt/killed, or simply traumatized by how people of a different color are treated. The worst part is this is nothing new, it’s just filmed. I’m with a heavy heart. I’m lost for words.”

